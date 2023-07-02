Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Arrives in Piraeus, Greece [Image 3 of 16]

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Arrives in Piraeus, Greece

    GREECE

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Avis 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230207-N-EL850-1110 PIRAEUS, Greece (Feb. 7, 2023) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), along with the embarked staff of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, depart Piraeus, Greece, following a scheduled port visit Feb. 7, 2023. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 03:41
    Photo ID: 7622533
    VIRIN: 230207-N-EL850-1110
    Resolution: 2422x1730
    Size: 871.67 KB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

