Travis KC-10 Extenders perform routine refuel training

A U.S. Navy CMV-22B Osprey approaches a KC-10 Extender for refueling operations over southern California, Jan. 25, 2023. Aircrew members performed an integrated mission sortie as part of a training to enhance refuel capabilities and increase global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

