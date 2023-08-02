CFAY Multicultural Committee Hosts Black History Month Celebration

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 08, 2023) — Capt. Les Sobol, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), center, delivers closing remarks with Jonathan T. Parker, Kinnick High School’s Instrumental Music Director, left, and Cadet Chief Petty Officer Lacey Walden, a member of Kinnick High School’s Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps, right, to celebrate Black History Month during a Black History Month celebration at the Jewel of the East Galley, hosted by CFAY’s Multicultural Committee. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling)

