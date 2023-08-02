Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Multicultural Committee Hosts Black History Month Celebration [Image 4 of 5]

    CFAY Multicultural Committee Hosts Black History Month Celebration

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 08, 2023) — Capt. Les Sobol, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), center, cuts a cake with Jonathan T. Parker, Kinnick High School’s Instrumental Music Director, right, and Cadet Chief Petty Officer Lacey Walden, a member of Kinnick High School’s Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps, left, to celebrate Black History Month during a Black History Month celebration at the Jewel of the East Galley, hosted by CFAY’s Multicultural Committee. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Multicultural Committee Hosts Black History Month Celebration [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

