    Travis KC-10 Extenders perform routine refuel training [Image 12 of 13]

    Travis KC-10 Extenders perform routine refuel training

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jacob Hale, 6th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender pilot, operates a KC-10 over northern California Jan. 25, 2023. Aircrew members performed an integrated mission sortie as part of a training to enhance refuel capabilities and increase global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 01:37
    Photo ID: 7622423
    VIRIN: 230125-F-DU706-2468
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis KC-10 Extenders perform routine refuel training [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-10
    Sortie
    Tankers
    AMC
    training

