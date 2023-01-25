U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jacob Hale, left, and Maj. Bobby Budde, both 6th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender pilots, perform a touch-and-go at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 25, 2023. Aircrew members performed an integrated mission sortie as part of a training to enhance refuel capabilities and increase global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
This work, Travis KC-10 Extenders perform routine refuel training [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
