Travis KC-10 Extenders perform routine refuel training

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jacob Hale, left, and Maj. Bobby Budde, both 6th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender pilots, perform a touch-and-go at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 25, 2023. Aircrew members performed an integrated mission sortie as part of a training to enhance refuel capabilities and increase global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

