Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Travis KC-10 Extenders perform routine refuel training [Image 10 of 13]

    Travis KC-10 Extenders perform routine refuel training

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Navy CMV-22B Osprey approaches a KC-10 Extender for refueling over southern California, Jan. 25, 2023. Aircrew members performed an integrated mission sortie as part of a training to enhance refuel capabilities and increase global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 01:36
    Photo ID: 7622420
    VIRIN: 230125-F-DU706-1892
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.96 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis KC-10 Extenders perform routine refuel training [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Travis KC-10 Extenders perform routine refuel training
    Travis KC-10 Extenders perform routine refuel training
    Travis KC-10 Extenders perform routine refuel training
    Travis KC-10 Extenders perform routine refuel training
    Travis KC-10 Extenders perform routine refuel training
    Travis KC-10 Extenders perform routine refuel training
    Travis KC-10 Extenders perform routine refuel training
    Travis KC-10 Extenders perform routine refuel training
    Travis KC-10 Extenders perform routine refuel training
    Travis KC-10 Extenders perform routine refuel training
    Travis KC-10 Extenders perform routine refuel training
    Travis KC-10 Extenders perform routine refuel training
    Travis KC-10 Extenders perform routine refuel training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-10
    Sortie
    Tankers
    AMC
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT