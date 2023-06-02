Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet speaks NAVFAC Far East

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Burns 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    230206-N-MM501-1002 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 6, 2023) Rear Adm. Joaquin J. Martinez de Pinillos, vice commander, U.S. 7th Fleet speaks to members of Navy Facility (NAVFAC) Far East during the NAVFAC Far East operations summit in Yokosuka, Japan, Feb. 6. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shannon Burns)

    This work, Vice Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet speaks NAVFAC Far East, by PO2 Shannon Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    NAVFAC
    Japan
    Yokosuka
    Navy Facility Far East

