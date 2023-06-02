230206-N-MM501-1002 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 6, 2023) Rear Adm. Joaquin J. Martinez de Pinillos, vice commander, U.S. 7th Fleet speaks to members of Navy Facility (NAVFAC) Far East during the NAVFAC Far East operations summit in Yokosuka, Japan, Feb. 6. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shannon Burns)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 01:33
|Photo ID:
|7622414
|VIRIN:
|230206-N-MM501-1002
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vice Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet speaks NAVFAC Far East, by PO2 Shannon Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT