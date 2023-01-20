U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Corey Keele, 6th Air Refueling Squadron flight engineer, conducts routine procedures on a KC-10 Extender over northern California, Jan. 20, 2023. The seven-member aircrew performed a local sortie training mission to ensure qualification currency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 01:36
|Photo ID:
|7622410
|VIRIN:
|230120-F-DU706-1086
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis KC-10 Extenders perform routine refuel training [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
