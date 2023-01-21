Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis KC-10 Extenders perform routine refuel training [Image 5 of 13]

    Travis KC-10 Extenders perform routine refuel training

    UNITED STATES

    01.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-10 Extender sits on a flight line before a sortie at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 20, 2023. A seven-member aircrew conducted training mission to ensure qualification currency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    This work, Travis KC-10 Extenders perform routine refuel training [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-10
    Sortie
    Tankers
    AMC
    training

