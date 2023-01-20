A KC-10 Extender sits on a flight line before a sortie at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 20, 2023. A seven-member aircrew conducted training mission to ensure qualification currency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 01:36
|Photo ID:
|7622405
|VIRIN:
|230120-F-DU706-1002
|Resolution:
|4489x2990
|Size:
|725.75 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis KC-10 Extenders perform routine refuel training [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
