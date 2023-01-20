Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis KC-10 Extenders perform routine refuel training [Image 1 of 13]

    Travis KC-10 Extenders perform routine refuel training

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Cameron Sperry, 60th Operations Support Squadron KC-10 Extender pilot, operates a KC-10 over northern California, Jan. 20, 2023. The seven-member aircrew performed a local sortie training mission to ensure qualification currency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    KC-10
    Sortie
    Tankers
    training

