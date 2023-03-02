Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wisconsin ANG adjutant general visits Andersen AFB [Image 2 of 2]

    Wisconsin ANG adjutant general visits Andersen AFB

    GUAM

    02.03.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer flying in support of a Bomber task Force mission, attaches to the boom of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker over the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 3, 2023. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the USAF’s ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Fronk)

    Wisconsin ANG adjutant general visits Andersen AFB
    

    Guam
    ANG
    Andersen AFB
    128 ARW
    36 WG
    BTF

