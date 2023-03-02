Wisconsin ANG adjutant general visits Andersen AFB

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer flying in support of a Bomber task Force mission, attaches to the boom of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker over the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 3, 2023. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the USAF’s ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Fronk)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 21:48
|Photo ID:
|7622272
|VIRIN:
|230203-F-XW824-1374
|Resolution:
|5369x3579
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|4
