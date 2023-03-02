A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer separates from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker after a successful refuel over the Pacific Ocean during a Bomber Task Force mission, Feb. 3, 2023. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a complex and uncertain security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Fronk)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 Location: GU Wisconsin ANG adjutant general visits Andersen AFB [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kaitlyn Fronk