    Baskin Robbins Reopening [Image 2 of 2]

    Baskin Robbins Reopening

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kaleb Sarten 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    230207-N-XU073-1043
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (February 7, 2023) Charlene DuBose, general manager of the Navy Exchange (NEX) Yokosuka, left, Capt. Les Sobol, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), and John Shoda, District Food Services Manager, cut a cake in celebration of the grand reopening of Baskin Robbins held at NEX Yokosuka. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zenaida Roth)

