    Baskin Robbins Reopening

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kaleb Sarten 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    230207-N-XU073-1036
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (February 7, 2023) - Philip Pawlowski, a community member, left Command Master Chief Robert Beachy, Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) command master chief, center, and John Shoda, District Food Services Manager onboard CFAY, cut a ribbon to mark the grand reopening of Baskin Robbins held at the Navy Exchange (NEX) Yokosuka. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zenaida Roth)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baskin Robbins Reopening [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Kaleb Sarten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Baskin Robbins Reopening

    TAGS

    Japan
    Ribbon
    NEX
    Navy
    Yokosuka

