230207-N-XU073-1036

YOKOSUKA, Japan (February 7, 2023) - Philip Pawlowski, a community member, left Command Master Chief Robert Beachy, Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) command master chief, center, and John Shoda, District Food Services Manager onboard CFAY, cut a ribbon to mark the grand reopening of Baskin Robbins held at the Navy Exchange (NEX) Yokosuka. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zenaida Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 21:08 Photo ID: 7622264 VIRIN: 230207-N-XU073-1036 Resolution: 6820x4552 Size: 4.48 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Baskin Robbins Reopening [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Kaleb Sarten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.