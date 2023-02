Harvesting Relationships: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and Yamaguchi Prefectural personnel participate in Mikan rresentation at Iwakuni Intermediate School

Yamaguchi Prefectural Agricultural Cooperative Association members, leadership from Marine Corps Station Iwakuni, and distinguished guests, wait to be introduced during the 2023 Mikan Presentation at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 19, 2023. The presentation is an annual event, during which farmers and distributors from Suo-Oshima Island give students mikans, a winter seasonal fruit and symbol of the island. Students show their appreciation by creating personalized gift bags and providing a performance by the school’s choir for the distinguished guests. This event serves as a bridge between the local community and the air station to strengthen both communities’ bond as neighbors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaac Orozco)

