Yamaguchi Prefectural Agricultural Cooperative Association members, leadership from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, students from Matthew C. Perry Elementary School, and distinguished guests pose for a photo during the 2023 Mikan Presentation at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 19, 2023. The presentation is an annual event, during which farmers and distributors from Suo-Oshima Island give students mikans, a winter seasonal fruit and symbol of the island. Students show their appreciation by creating personalized gift bags and providing a performance by the school’s choir for the distinguished guests. This event serves as a bridge between the local community and the air station to strengthen both communities’ bond as neighbors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaac Orozco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 19:22 Photo ID: 7621953 VIRIN: 230118-M-PW644-1134 Resolution: 6608x4407 Size: 4.91 MB Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Harvesting Relationships: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and Yamaguchi Prefectural personnel participate in Mikan presentation at Iwakuni Intermediate School [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Isaac Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.