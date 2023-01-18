Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Harvesting Relationships: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and Yamaguchi Prefectural personnel participate in Mikan presentation at Iwakuni Intermediate School

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Isaac Orozco 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Friends and families of students from Matthew C. Perry Elementary School, listen to a performance by the school’s choir during the 2023 Mikan Presentation at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 4, 2023. The presentation is an annual event, during which farmers and distributors from Suo-Oshima Island give students mikans, a winter seasonal fruit and symbol of the island. Students show their appreciation by creating personalized gift bags and providing a performance by the school’s choir for the distinguished guests. This event serves as a bridge between the local community and the air station to strengthen both communities’ bond as neighbors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaac Orozco)

    This work, Harvesting Relationships: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and Yamaguchi Prefectural personnel participate in Mikan presentation at Iwakuni Intermediate School [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Isaac Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCAS Iwakuni
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Mikan
    Iwakuni City
    Iwakuni Intermediate School
    Agricultural cooperative Association

