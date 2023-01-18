Susanne Volinski, the Parent Teacher Organization President for Matthew C. Perry Elementary School, gives a personalized gift bag to Mayor Yoshihiko Fukuda, mayor of Iwakuni City, during the 2023 Mikan Presentation at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 19, 2023. The presentation is an annual event, during which farmers and distributors from Suo-Oshima Island give students mikans, a winter seasonal fruit and symbol of the island. Students show their appreciation by creating personalized gift bags and providing a performance by the school’s choir for the distinguished guests. This event serves as a bridge between the local community and the air station to strengthen both communities’ bond as neighbors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaac Orozco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 19:26 Photo ID: 7621951 VIRIN: 230118-M-PW644-1059 Resolution: 7052x4704 Size: 4.94 MB Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Harvesting Relationships: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and Yamaguchi Prefectural personnel participate in Mikan presentation at Iwakuni Intermediate School [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Isaac Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.