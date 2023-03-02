Wisconsin ANG adjutant general visits Andersen AFB

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, adjutant general of the Wisconsin Air National Guard, speaks with U.S. Air Force personnel before participating in an aerial refueling mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 3, 2023. During his visit, Knapp spoke to Airman currently working on Guam and observed an aerial refueling mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Fronk)

Date Taken: 02.03.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 Location: GU