Wisconsin ANG adjutant general visits Andersen AFB

U.S. Air Force personnel stand next to a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to 128th Air Refueling Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, that recently arrived at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 3, 2023. KC-135 Stratotankers are used in aerial refueling missions that keep the U.S. Air Force prepared by helping personnel hone their technical and communication skills in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Fronk)

