Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wisconsin ANG adjutant general visits Andersen AFB [Image 4 of 6]

    Wisconsin ANG adjutant general visits Andersen AFB

    GUAM

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Fronk 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, adjutant general of the Wisconsin Air National Guard, watches a B-1 during aerial refueling Feb. 3, 2023. Part of Knapp’s visit to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, included observing an aerial refueling mission with a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker and a U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Fronk)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 17:46
    Photo ID: 7621886
    VIRIN: 230203-F-XW824-1419
    Resolution: 5484x3656
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin ANG adjutant general visits Andersen AFB [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kaitlyn Fronk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wisconsin ANG adjutant general visits Andersen AFB
    Wisconsin ANG adjutant general visits Andersen AFB
    Wisconsin ANG adjutant general visits Andersen AFB
    Wisconsin ANG adjutant general visits Andersen AFB
    Wisconsin ANG adjutant general visits Andersen AFB
    Wisconsin ANG adjutant general visits Andersen AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    ANG
    Andersen AFB
    128 ARW
    36 WG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT