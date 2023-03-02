Wisconsin ANG adjutant general visits Andersen AFB

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, adjutant general of the Wisconsin Air National Guard, U.S. Army Capt. Mark Gerasimov, Wisconsin National Guard aide de camp to the adjutant general, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Jung, 128th Aerial Refueling Wing boom operator, watch the boom as it refuels a U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer, over the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 3, 2023. Aerial refueling missions keep the U.S. Air Force prepared by helping personnel hone their technical and communication skills in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Fronk)

