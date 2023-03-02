U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Jung, 128th Air Refueling Wing boom operator, checks information on a tablet before takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 3, 2023. Aerial refueling missions keep the U.S. Air Force prepared by helping personnel hone their technical and communication skills in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Fronk)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 17:46
|Photo ID:
|7621883
|VIRIN:
|230203-F-XW824-1001
|Resolution:
|3537x5305
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wisconsin ANG adjutant general visits Andersen AFB [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kaitlyn Fronk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT