    Exercise Mountain Avenger [Image 3 of 4]

    Exercise Mountain Avenger

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Melissa White 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Collin Cenci, 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron Expeditionary Air Ground Liaison Element team chief, stands by to exfiltrate the operating area during Exercise Mountain Avenger Oct. 26, 2022, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Exercise Mountain Avenger is the unit’s premier exercise for Air Mobility Liaison Officers and EAGLEs to prepare for upcoming deployments and contingency operations while showcasing Agile Combat Employment and multi-capable Airmen concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa B. White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 16:42
    Photo ID: 7621770
    VIRIN: 221026-F-XN788-1203
    Resolution: 7754x5169
    Size: 17.53 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Mountain Avenger [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Melissa White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    U.S. Air Force
    CRW
    Contingency Response

