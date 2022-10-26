U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Collin Cenci, 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron Expeditionary Air Ground Liaison Element team chief, stands by to exfiltrate the operating area during Exercise Mountain Avenger Oct. 26, 2022, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Exercise Mountain Avenger is the unit’s premier exercise for Air Mobility Liaison Officers and EAGLEs to prepare for upcoming deployments and contingency operations while showcasing Agile Combat Employment and multi-capable Airmen concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Melissa B. White)

