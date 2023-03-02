Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Uniting Airmen through diversity [Image 16 of 16]

    Uniting Airmen through diversity

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Reserve Citizen Airmen assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing pose for a photo on Feb. 4, 2023, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio. Members of the installation participated in a career and diversity day event that unified Airmen through differences in heritage, ethnicity and culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)

    Uniting Airmen through diversity

    ReserveReform
    Diversity and Inclusion
    diversity and inclusion event

