Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Uniting Airmen through diversity [Image 15 of 16]

    Uniting Airmen through diversity

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Viktoria Senkiv (second from the left), a fireteam member assigned to the 910th Security Forces Squadron, poses for a photo with members of the 910th Airlift Wing development and training flight on Feb. 4, 2023, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio. Senkiv, a Ukrainian immigrant, participated in a career and diversity day that unified Airmen through differences in heritage, ethnicity and culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 15:11
    Photo ID: 7621517
    VIRIN: 230204-F-KJ690-332
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 0 B
    Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Uniting Airmen through diversity [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Christina Russo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Uniting Airmen through diversity
    Uniting Airmen through diversity
    Uniting Airmen through diversity
    Uniting Airmen through diversity
    Uniting Airmen through diversity
    Uniting Airmen through diversity
    Uniting Airmen through diversity
    Uniting Airmen through diversity
    Uniting Airmen through diversity
    Uniting Airmen through diversity
    Uniting Airmen through diversity
    Uniting Airmen through diversity
    Uniting Airmen through diversity
    Uniting Airmen through diversity
    Uniting Airmen through diversity
    Uniting Airmen through diversity

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Uniting Airmen through diversity

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ReserveReform
    Diversity and Inclusion
    diversity and inclusion event

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT