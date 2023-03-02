Uniting Airmen through diversity

Senior Airman Viktoria Senkiv (second from the left), a fireteam member assigned to the 910th Security Forces Squadron, poses for a photo with members of the 910th Airlift Wing development and training flight on Feb. 4, 2023, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio. Senkiv, a Ukrainian immigrant, participated in a career and diversity day that unified Airmen through differences in heritage, ethnicity and culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)

