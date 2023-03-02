Senior Airman Viktoria Senkiv (second from the left), a fireteam member assigned to the 910th Security Forces Squadron, poses for a photo with members of the 910th Airlift Wing development and training flight on Feb. 4, 2023, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio. Senkiv, a Ukrainian immigrant, participated in a career and diversity day that unified Airmen through differences in heritage, ethnicity and culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 15:11
|Photo ID:
|7621517
|VIRIN:
|230204-F-KJ690-332
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Uniting Airmen through diversity [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Christina Russo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Uniting Airmen through diversity
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT