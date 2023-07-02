Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-106th Assault Helicopter Battalion Mobilization Ceremony [Image 11 of 14]

    1-106th Assault Helicopter Battalion Mobilization Ceremony

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army soldiers from the 106th Aviation Regiment take part in a mobilization ceremony at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, February 7, 2023. The 106th Aviation Regiment is part of the Assault Helicopter Battalion and is deploying to Western Asia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 14:59
    Photo ID: 7621513
    VIRIN: 230207-Z-UY850-1239
    Resolution: 2016x3024
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-106th Assault Helicopter Battalion Mobilization Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Illinois
    Army National Guard
    1-106th assault helicopter battalion
    mobilization ceremony
    182nd

