Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    85th EIS redesignates and welcomes new commander [Image 9 of 9]

    85th EIS redesignates and welcomes new commander

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Dauer, 85th Engineering Installation Squadron incoming commander, delivers remarks to the crowd at the 85th EIS redesignation and change of command ceremony outside Maltby Hall on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 6, 2023. The 85th EIS was redesigned from the 38th Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group to the 5th Combat Communications Squadron. Dauer took command from Lt. Col. Whitney Walker, 85th EIS outgoing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 13:10
    Photo ID: 7621247
    VIRIN: 230113-F-TX306-1194
    Resolution: 5586x3020
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 85th EIS redesignates and welcomes new commander [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    85th EIS redesignates and welcomes new commander
    85th EIS redesignates and welcomes new commander
    85th EIS redesignates and welcomes new commander
    85th EIS redesignates and welcomes new commander
    85th EIS redesignates and welcomes new commander
    85th EIS redesignates and welcomes new commander
    85th EIS redesignates and welcomes new commander
    85th EIS redesignates and welcomes new commander
    85th EIS redesignates and welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT