85th EIS redesignates and welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Dauer, 85th Engineering Installation Squadron incoming commander, delivers remarks to the crowd at the 85th EIS redesignation and change of command ceremony outside Maltby Hall on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 6, 2023. The 85th EIS was redesigned from the 38th Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group to the 5th Combat Communications Squadron. Dauer took command from Lt. Col. Whitney Walker, 85th EIS outgoing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

