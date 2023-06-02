85th EIS redesignates and welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Dave Abel, 5th Combat Communications Squadron commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Christopher Dauer, 85th Engineering Installation Squadron incoming commander, at the 85th EIS change of command ceremony outside Maltby Hall on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 6, 2023. Dauer took command from Lt. Col. Whitney Walker, 85th EIS outgoing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

