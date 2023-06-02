85th EIS redesignates and welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Dave Abel, 5th Combat Communications Group commander, takes the guidon from Lt. Col. Whitney Walker, 85th Engineering Installation Squadron outgoing commander, at the 85th EIS change of command ceremony outside Maltby Hall on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 6, 2023. Lt. Col. Christopher Dauer, 85th EIS incoming commander, took command from Walker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

