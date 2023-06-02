U.S. Air Force Col. Dave Abel, 5th Combat Communications Group commander, and Lt. Col. Whitney Walker, 85th Engineering Installation Squadron outgoing commander, unfurl the new 85th EIS guidon at the redesignation ceremony outside Maltby Hall on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 6, 2023. The 85th EIS was redesigned from the 38th Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group to the 5th CCG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 13:09 Photo ID: 7621243 VIRIN: 230113-F-TX306-1138 Resolution: 5129x3376 Size: 1.93 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 85th EIS redesignates and welcomes new commander [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.