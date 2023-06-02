85th EIS redesignates and welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Allen, 81st Training Wing commander, his spouse Mayra, Chief Master Sgt. Sarah Esparza, 81st TRW command chief, and Col. Laura King, 81st Training Group commander, attend the 85th EIS redesignation and change of command ceremony outside Maltby Hall on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 6, 2023. The 85th EIS was redesigned from the 38th Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group to the 5th Combat Communications Group. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Dauer, 85th EIS incoming commander, took command from Lt. Col. Whitney Walker, 85th EIS commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

