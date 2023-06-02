85th EIS redesignates and welcomes new commander

Members of the Keesler Honor Guard display the flags during the 85th Engineering Installation Squadron redesignation and change of command ceremony outside Maltby Hall on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 6, 2023. The 85th EIS was redesigned from the 38th Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group to the 5th Combat Communications Group. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Dauer, 85th EIS incoming commander, took command from Lt. Col. Whitney Walker, 85th EIS outgoing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

