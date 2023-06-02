85th EIS redesignates and welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Heather Uhl, 38th Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group commander, gives the meritorious service medal to Col. Whitney Walker, 85th Engineering Installation Squadron outgoing commander at the 85th EIS redesignation and change of command ceremony outside Maltby Hall on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 6, 2023. The 85th EIS was redesigned from the 38th CEIG to the 5th Combat Communications Group. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Dauer, 85th EIS incoming commander, took command from Walker. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

