An A-10C Thunderbolt II prepares for take-off before a Red Flag 23-1 training mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 6, 2023. Participating in Red Flag 23-1 is an opportunity for our warfighters to hone the skills they need for the future fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)

