    Red Flag 23-1 [Image 25 of 26]

    Red Flag 23-1

    NV, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Miller 

    355th Wing

    An A-10C Thunderbolt II prepares for take-off before a Red Flag 23-1 training mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 6, 2023. Our warfighters demonstrated Agile Combat Employment capabilities and exercise how they continuously overcome the tyranny of distance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 13:29
    Photo ID: 7621206
    VIRIN: 230206-F-XZ889-1414
    Resolution: 5731x3813
    Size: 11.63 MB
    Location: NV, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag 23-1 [Image 26 of 26], by SSgt Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nellis AFB
    joint force
    readiness
    lethality
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 23-1

