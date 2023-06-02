An A-10C Thunderbolt II prepares for take-off before a Red Flag 23-1 training mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 6, 2023. Participating in Red Flag 23-1 is an opportunity for our warfighters to hone the skills they need for the future fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 13:29
|Photo ID:
|7621203
|VIRIN:
|230206-F-XZ889-1363
|Resolution:
|5010x3333
|Size:
|10.25 MB
|Location:
|NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Flag 23-1 [Image 26 of 26], by SSgt Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
