    Red Flag 23-1 [Image 24 of 26]

    Red Flag 23-1

    NV, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Miller 

    355th Wing

    An A-10C Thunderbolt II prepares for take-off before a Red Flag 23-1 training mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 6, 2023. Participating in Red Flag 23-1 is an opportunity for our warfighters to hone the skills they need for the future fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 13:29
    Photo ID: 7621203
    VIRIN: 230206-F-XZ889-1363
    Resolution: 5010x3333
    Size: 10.25 MB
    Location: NV, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag 23-1 [Image 26 of 26], by SSgt Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nellis AFB
    joint force
    readiness
    lethality
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 23-1

