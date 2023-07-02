Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB supports Turkiye earthquake relief effort [Image 8 of 11]

    Dover AFB supports Turkiye earthquake relief effort

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marco Gomez 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Kevin Linder, 436th Aerial Port Squadron passenger service representative, walks to a C-17 Globemaster III on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 7, 2023. The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is mobilizing emergency humanitarian assistance to respond to the devastating impacts following the worst earthquake to hit the region in almost a century. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 11:35
    Photo ID: 7621027
    VIRIN: 230207-F-QD077-1697
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 894.43 KB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB supports Turkiye earthquake relief effort [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Marco Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Earthquake
    AMC
    Turkey Earthquake
    Turkiye

