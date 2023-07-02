Dover AFB supports Turkiye earthquake relief effort

An Urban Search and Rescue member from Fairfax County, Virginia, puts on cold weather gear prior to boarding a C-17 Globemaster III on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 7, 2023. The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is mobilizing emergency humanitarian assistance to respond to the devastating impacts following the worst earthquake to hit the region in almost a century. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marco A. Gomez)

