Urban Search and Rescue members from Fairfax County, Virginia, are boarded onto a C-17 Globemaster III on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 7, 2023. The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is mobilizing emergency humanitarian assistance to respond to the devastating impacts following the worst earthquake to hit the region in almost a century. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 11:35
|Photo ID:
|7621022
|VIRIN:
|230207-F-MO780-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Dover AFB supports Turkiye earthquake relief effort [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Faith Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
