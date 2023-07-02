Dover AFB supports Turkiye earthquake relief effort

Urban Search and Rescue members from Fairfax County, Virginia, are boarded onto a C-17 Globemaster III on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 7, 2023. The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is mobilizing emergency humanitarian assistance to respond to the devastating impacts following the worst earthquake to hit the region in almost a century. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)

