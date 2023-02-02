Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Allen Herritage visits the 1st Combat Camera Squadron. [Image 8 of 8]

    Col. Allen Herritage visits the 1st Combat Camera Squadron.

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jerreht Harris  

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Col. Allen Herritage, Deputy Director of Public Affairs United States Department of the Air Force (left), and Lt. Col William Powell, Commander 1st Combat Camera Squadron (right), conduct simulated combat training at the 1st Combat Camera squadron, Joint Base Charleston, SC, 2 Feb. 2023. During his visit to Charleston, Herritage met with members of the squadron and learned about ground and aerial operations, training opportunities and future operations to gain a better understanding of the Combat Camera mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jerreht Harris)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 10:59
    Photo ID: 7620959
    VIRIN: 230202-F-ZD833-0249
    Resolution: 5430x3613
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
