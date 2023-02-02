Col. Allen Herritage visits the 1st Combat Camera Squadron.

U.S. Air Force Col. Allen Herritage, Deputy Director of Public Affairs United States Department of the Air Force (left), and Lt. Col William Powell, Commander 1st Combat Camera Squadron (right), conduct simulated combat training at the 1st Combat Camera squadron, Joint Base Charleston, SC, 2 Feb. 2023. During his visit to Charleston, Herritage met with members of the squadron and learned about ground and aerial operations, training opportunities and future operations to gain a better understanding of the Combat Camera mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jerreht Harris)

