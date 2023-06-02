Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wired to the roof [Image 8 of 8]

    Wired to the roof

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    02.06.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kamren Ebanks, 768th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Communication Flight, RF Transmission technician, hangs ethernet cables at AB 101, Niger, Feb. 6, 2023. The cable install was part of a new network installation for a newly constructed building. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 09:16
    Photo ID: 7620742
    VIRIN: 230206-Z-CC902-1103
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.32 MB
    Location: AIR BASE 201, NE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wired to the roof [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africa
    Niger
    XCOMM

