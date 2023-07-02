230207-N-MH015-1124 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2023) A U.S. Navy Sailor directs an F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 onto a catapult aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 09:18 Photo ID: 7620693 VIRIN: 230207-N-MH015-1124 Resolution: 4351x3108 Size: 4.98 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.