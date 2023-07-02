230207-N-MH015-1124 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2023) A U.S. Navy Sailor directs an F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 onto a catapult aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 09:18
|Photo ID:
|7620693
|VIRIN:
|230207-N-MH015-1124
|Resolution:
|4351x3108
|Size:
|4.98 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
