Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops

230207-N-MH015-1070 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2023) An E/A-18G Growler from the “Cougars” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 09:18 Photo ID: 7620688 VIRIN: 230207-N-MH015-1070 Resolution: 4057x2898 Size: 5.1 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA