    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops [Image 12 of 17]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230207-N-MH015-1070 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2023) An E/A-18G Growler from the “Cougars” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Calabrese)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 09:18
    Photo ID: 7620688
    VIRIN: 230207-N-MH015-1070
    Resolution: 4057x2898
    Size: 5.1 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South China Sea
    Nimitz
    Carrier

