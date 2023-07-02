Sailor Conducts Administrative Work

230207-N-WM182-1024 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2023) U.S. Navy Personnel Specialist Seaman David Pierre Louis, from Brentwood, N.Y., enters data into a spreadsheet aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

Date Taken: 02.07.2023
Resolution: 6952x4640
Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA