Sailors Participate in Marksman Training

230206-N-XK462-1515 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 6, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a small arms live-fire exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

