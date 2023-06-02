230206-N-KU796-1095 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 6, 2023) U.S Navy Sailors participate in a mass casualty drill in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2023 Date Posted: 02.07.2023 09:18 Photo ID: 7620670 VIRIN: 230206-N-KU796-1095 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 4 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct A Mass Casualty Drill [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.