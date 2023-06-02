Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Participate in Marksman Training [Image 5 of 17]

    Sailors Participate in Marksman Training

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230206-N-XK462-1181 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 6, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a small arms live-fire exercise aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 09:18
    Photo ID: 7620668
    VIRIN: 230206-N-XK462-1181
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Participate in Marksman Training [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Participate in Marksman Training
    Sailors Participate in Marksman Training
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct A Live-Fire Exercise
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct A Mass Casualty Drill
    Sailors Participate in Marksman Training
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct A Mass Casualty Drill
    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct A Mass Casualty Drill
    Sailors Participate in Marksman Training
    Sailors Participate in Marksman Training
    Sailors Participate in Marksman Training
    Sailor Conducts Administrative Work
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops
    Sailor Inspects A Parachute Harness
    Sailor Inspects A Parachute Harness
    Sailors Inspect Liquid Oxygen Converter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Underway
    Pacific Ocean

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT